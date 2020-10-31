Chief Minister grieved at Turkey earthquake losses

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over financial and human loss in Izmir city of Turkey due to earthquake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over financial and human loss in Izmir city of Turkey due to earthquake.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Usman Buzdar said that "We are standing with our Turk brethren in their time of trial and all our sympathies are with the heirs of deceasedand injured. We equally shared the grief of bereaved families and expresscomplete solidarity with Turkish people."