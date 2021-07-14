Chief Minister grieved on loss of lives in Upper Kohistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives in the tragic incident in Kohistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives in the tragic incident in Kohistan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and said the government fully shares the grief of the affected families.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.