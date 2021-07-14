UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieved On Loss Of Lives In Upper Kohistan

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:07 PM

Chief Minister grieved on loss of lives in Upper Kohistan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives in the tragic incident in Kohistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sorrow on the loss of lives in the tragic incident in Kohistan.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and said the government fully shares the grief of the affected families.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Kohistan Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Senate body for strict SOPs observance at cattle m ..

1 minute ago

Americans' Confidence in 14 Major Institutions Dip ..

1 minute ago

PTI workers urged to support party candidates in C ..

1 minute ago

Biden hits accelerator on historic US infrastructu ..

1 minute ago

President for enhanced ties with Tajikistan in div ..

4 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan instructs SSGCL's GM for addr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.