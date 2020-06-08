Chief Minister grieved over death of Dr salman Ali

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Dr Salman Ali in Services Hospital and sought a report from Secretary Specialized Healthcare within 48 hours.

He ordered an impartial inquiry by identifying the responsible persons, adding that legal action be initiated against the responsiblepersons for this negligence.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family.