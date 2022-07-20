UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Grieved Over Death Of Three Children

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Chief Minister grieved over death of three children

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in a pond at Nishtar Colony, Kumahan Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in a pond at Nishtar Colony, Kumahan Road.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and sought a report from the commissioner Lahore division about the sorrowful incident.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to investigate the matter and submit a report in this regard.

The CM maintained that he equally shares the grief with the heirs of the bereaved family members and is standing with them in the hour of grief.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Road Family From

Recent Stories

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

28 seconds ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

30 seconds ago
 Transport Deptt working on policy matters to conta ..

Transport Deptt working on policy matters to contain vehicle emission: Amir lati ..

31 seconds ago
 PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

PCJCCI appreciates vision of CPEC in Afghanistan

32 seconds ago
 Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

Coal miner dies in Sharag area of Harnai

5 minutes ago
 Indonesian envoy kicks off art exhibition at Lok V ..

Indonesian envoy kicks off art exhibition at Lok Virsa

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.