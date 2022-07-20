Chief Minister grieved over death of three children

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in a pond at Nishtar Colony, Kumahan Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children due to drowning in a pond at Nishtar Colony, Kumahan Road.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and sought a report from the commissioner Lahore division about the sorrowful incident.

Hamza Shahbaz directed to investigate the matter and submit a report in this regard.

The CM maintained that he equally shares the grief with the heirs of the bereaved family members and is standing with them in the hour of grief.