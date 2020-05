Chief Minister grieved over drowning of five persons in Chenab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over drowning of five persons in Chenab River near Band Bosan area in Multan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over drowning of five persons in Chenab River near Band Bosan area in Multan.

He directed to expedite the rescue operation to search the drownedpersons and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division.