Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Bhobatian Chowk at Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
He also sought a report from the CCPO and Commissioner Lahore division, says a handout issued here on Saturday.
The CM directed to take legal action against the driverresponsible for the accident, adding that he should beimmediately brought under the grip of the law.