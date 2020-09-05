Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Bhobatian Chowk at Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He also sought a report from the CCPO and Commissioner Lahore division, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM directed to take legal action against the driverresponsible for the accident, adding that he should beimmediately brought under the grip of the law.