Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Bhobatian Chowk at Raiwind Road and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He also sought a report from the CCPO and Commissioner Lahore division, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM directed to take legal action against the driverresponsible for the accident, adding that he should beimmediately brought under the grip of the law.

More Stories From Pakistan

