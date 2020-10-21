UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Human Lives In Karachi Explosion

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:05 PM

Chief Minister grieved over loss of human lives in Karachi explosion

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in an explosion at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in an explosion at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed for the early recovery of injured.

Usman Buzdar said that all sympathies were with the heirs of deceased and Punjab government equally shared the bereaved families.

