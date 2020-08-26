Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Uzman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives due to caving in roof of a house in Barkat Town.

He also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the heirs of the deceased persons and sought a report from the administration about the incident.