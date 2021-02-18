Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Fateh Jang tehsil of district Attock.

The CM extended sympathies to the heirs and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

He has also sought a report from the administration.

