Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two persons in a fire incident at a Ravi Road factory.

The Chief Minister extended sympathies to the heirs and sought a report from the administration about the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

