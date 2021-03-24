Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two persons in a fire incident at a Ravi Road factory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two persons in a fire incident at a Ravi Road factory.

The Chief Minister extended sympathies to the heirs and sought a report from the administration about the incident.