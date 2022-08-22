Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to roof collapse in the Khairpur area of Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to roof collapse in the Khairpur area of Sindh.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.