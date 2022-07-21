UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives Due To Rain

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives due to rain

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in various incidents due to rain in Lahore, Gujrat and other cities and extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives in various incidents due to rain in Lahore, Gujrat and other cities and extended heartfelt sympathies to the affected families.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he directed the administration of the districts concerned to ensure the best treatment facilities to the injured. He asked the line departments to remain alert to deal with any untoward situation and added that immediate relief be provided to the affected people. No leniency would be tolerated in providing relief to the affected people, he stressed and asked the district administration including that of Lahore to be fully vigilant.

The CM also instructed the relevant officials of district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA and line departments to remain in the field and monitor the drainage work themselves. All resources should be utilized for water drainage from low-lying areas in minimum time, he said. The elected representatives should also monitor the drainage works in their areas. The traffic police should also act diligently so that the people may not suffer, he concluded.

