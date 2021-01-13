Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident near Hassan Abdal.
The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.
He has also sought a report about the incident.