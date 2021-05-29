Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in Muzaffarabad accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives in an incident of passenger bus falling into a ravine near Kohala, Muzaffarabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives in an incident of passenger bus falling into a ravine near Kohala, Muzaffarabad.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in peace.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that the Punjab government equally shared grief of the bereaved families.