UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Muzaffarabad Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:03 PM

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in Muzaffarabad accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives in an incident of passenger bus falling into a ravine near Kohala, Muzaffarabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives in an incident of passenger bus falling into a ravine near Kohala, Muzaffarabad.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in peace.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured and said that the Punjab government equally shared grief of the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Muzaffarabad May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment visits ..

21 minutes ago

New DR Congo volcanic eruption a 'false alarm': go ..

35 seconds ago

Germany's Lufthansa Received Russia's Permit for F ..

37 seconds ago

Billion Tree Tsunami a world fame project - to acc ..

38 seconds ago

Billion Tree Plantation proving as boon for bee ke ..

40 seconds ago

ADP to be welfare-oriented, aimed at reviving econ ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.