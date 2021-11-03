UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Azad Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in Azad Kashmir

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Pallandri area of Azad Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Pallandri area of Azad Kashmir.

In a statement, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs andprayed for the early recovery of injured. "The Punjab government fully shares thegrief of the affected families", he added.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Accident Azad Jammu And Kashmir Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

6 minutes ago
 Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, reg ..

Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, registered 271 FIRs

6 minutes ago
 Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 year ..

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 years of creativity

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Climate Envoy Wants to Discuss Sanctions ..

Russia's Climate Envoy Wants to Discuss Sanctions Relief From Climate Projects W ..

6 minutes ago
 UK to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination for Health W ..

UK to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers Starting Spring - Repor ..

6 minutes ago
 World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China as ..

World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China as Main Powers - Top US General

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.