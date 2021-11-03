Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in Azad Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Pallandri area of Azad Kashmir.

In a statement, the Chief Minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs andprayed for the early recovery of injured. "The Punjab government fully shares thegrief of the affected families", he added.