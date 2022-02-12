Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in canal road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of two precious lives in a road accident at Canal Road Lahore.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and directed the concerned authorities for provision of best treatment facilities to the injured.