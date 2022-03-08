Chief Minister grieved over loss of lives in road accident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Taxila

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Taxila.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and also sought a report from the administration about the incident.