Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

March 08, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Taxila

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Taxila.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and also sought a report from the administration about the incident.

