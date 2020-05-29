UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Khairpur Tamiwali in Bahawalpur.

He has sought a report from the administration and directed toprovide best medical treatment facilities to the injured. He alsoextended sympathies to the bereaved families.

