Chief Minister grieved over Mohmand incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over demise of seven children in a pond at district Mohmand on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over demise of seven children in a pond at district Mohmand on Saturday.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister expressed sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It's worth mentioning here that seven children drowned in a water pond at Ghamty area of Tehsil Ambar district Mohmand.