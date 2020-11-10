Chief Minister grieves over death of Adnan Haleem

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Adnan Haleem, a student of Khyber Medical College who died of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Adnan Haleem, a student of Khyber Medical College who died of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and said the government shares the grief of bereaved family in this hour of need.

He also prayed for granting courage to family members of Adnan Haleem to bear this loss with fortitude.

Praising medical community for their services in corona spread, he said that sacrifices and commitment of doctors during the pandemic would always be remembered.