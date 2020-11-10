UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieves Over Death Of Adnan Haleem

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Chief Minister grieves over death of Adnan Haleem

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Adnan Haleem, a student of Khyber Medical College who died of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the death of Adnan Haleem, a student of Khyber Medical College who died of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and said the government shares the grief of bereaved family in this hour of need.

He also prayed for granting courage to family members of Adnan Haleem to bear this loss with fortitude.

Praising medical community for their services in corona spread, he said that sacrifices and commitment of doctors during the pandemic would always be remembered.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Student Died Family Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MotoGP rider Iannone's 'heart ripped apart' by fou ..

1 minute ago

Fawad asks PML-N to apologize nation for disrespec ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister reviews vital issues of Balochistan ..

2 minutes ago

Ashrafi terms army's report on Karachi incident hi ..

4 minutes ago

English FA chairman Clarke apologises for 'coloure ..

5 minutes ago

All steps to be taken for progress of Radio Pakist ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.