Chief Minister grieves over death of nurse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of coronavirus infected Nurse Yasmeen.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed may Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The chief minister said that the efforts of doctors and nurses were not hidden from anyone who playing vital role against coronavirus pandemic.