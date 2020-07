Chief Minister grieves over death of Sikh pilgrims at Sheikupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Sikh pilgrims in Sheikupura incident and prayed for the early recovery of injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of Sikh pilgrims in Sheikupura incident and prayed for the early recovery of injured.

In a statement issued here, KP CM offered condolence to family members of Sikh pilgrims died in the tragic accident.

He also prayed to grant courage to bereaved family members and early recovery of those injured in the incident.