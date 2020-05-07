Chief Minister grieves over deaths of Ajab Khan, Lal Muhammad, Sadiq Amin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Al Haj Ajab Khan, leading political figure of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Al Haj Ajab Khan, leading political figure of Swat.

In a condolence message issued here Thursday, KP CM prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

CM also has offered condolence to families of Haji Lal Muhammad of Peshawar and famous trader Sadiq Amin of Chitral.