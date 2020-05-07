UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieves Over Deaths Of Ajab Khan, Lal Muhammad, Sadiq Amin

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

Chief Minister grieves over deaths of Ajab Khan, Lal Muhammad, Sadiq Amin

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Al Haj Ajab Khan, leading political figure of Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Al Haj Ajab Khan, leading political figure of Swat.

In a condolence message issued here Thursday, KP CM prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with courage.

CM also has offered condolence to families of Haji Lal Muhammad of Peshawar and famous trader Sadiq Amin of Chitral.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Chitral Family

Recent Stories

3358 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities ..

27 seconds ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinat ..

30 seconds ago

NAB to file supplementary reference against Abbasi ..

32 seconds ago

Over 440 profiteers face fine in Sindh

34 seconds ago

Govt constituting special committee to address Dai ..

7 minutes ago

Keep working hard and never lose hope, Younus Khan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.