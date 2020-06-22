Chief Minister grieves over demise of Allama Talib Jauhari

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

In a condolence message here Monday the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Allama Talib Jauhari was renowned religious scholar, poet and historian who passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday in Karachi.

He was suffering from protracted ailments since long was admitted to hospital in Karachi.