UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Grieves Over Demise Of Allama Talib Jauhari

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 06:43 PM

Chief Minister grieves over demise of Allama Talib Jauhari

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

In a condolence message here Monday the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Allama Talib Jauhari was renowned religious scholar, poet and historian who passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday in Karachi.

He was suffering from protracted ailments since long was admitted to hospital in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Ignoring neurological symptoms may even lead to pe ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against O ..

59 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 641 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

IT Secretary lauds VU role for promoting online ed ..

3 minutes ago

Philadelphia Native Identified as Victim of Readin ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea, Singapore begin talks on digital trade d ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.