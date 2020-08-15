Chief Minister grieves over loss in Upper Chitral, directs immediate relief activities

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:02 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed sorrow over the losses due to glacial outburst and floods in Yarkhoon area of Upper Chitral.
Expressing grief, he directed district administration and rescue workers to reach at the spot and start relief activities.
He also directed concerned authorities to compile a report of losses and provide essential items to affected population.