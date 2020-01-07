Chief Minister grieves over PAF training aircraft crash

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the incident of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crash in Mianwali in which two pilots embraced martyrdom.

In a condolence message issued here, the chief minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the pilots.

He also praised sacrifices of security forces for the defense of the motherland.