Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez Ur Rehman Takes Notice Of Surging Shishper Glacier In Hunza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:38 PM

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman takes notice of surging Shishper glacier in Hunza

The Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Monday paid visit of Hassanabad Hunza to assess the emerging situation in the wake of the surging Shishper glacier

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : The Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Monday paid visit of Hassanabad Hunza to assess the emerging situation in the wake of the surging Shishper glacier.

The local community apprised the CM of the damages and difficulties the local community is facing due to the surging glacier. The CM directed the local administration to submit a detailed report regarding the situation and the damages occurred to the properties of local community.

The CM was informed that 95 percent of the water has drained from the lake formed on the Shishper glacier without causing any significant damages downstream.

The Karakoram Highway was opened to all types of traffic after restoring the eroded part of the road in Hassanabad, Hunza. The road was blocked due to increase in discharge of water from the lake formed on Shishper glacier.

The CM appreciated the relief work and directed to ensure no damage to life and property of local community living downstream.

