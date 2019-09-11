Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman lauds law enforcement agencies, district administration for measures for Muharram

(@imziishan)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehman has appreciated law enforcement agencies and the administration over elaborate arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharramul Harram in GilgitBaltistan region. The chief minister said, in a statement issued here Wednesday, Muharram especially Youm-e-Ashur was peacefully observed throughout the region as a result of effective security arrangements by the law enforcement agencies and added there was exemplary demonstration of brotherhood and religious harmony among all schools of thoughts in the area.

�He said the civil society and religious scholars also played pivotal role in maintaining peace by promoting love, brotherhood and religious harmony in society which paved way for peaceful conduct of mourning processions at all parts of the province, he added.

� He said the district administration had also made elaborate arrangements for facilitating mourners and maintaining peace, adding Ashur processions were strictly monitored through CCTV. � He added different departments of the district administration including Waste Management Company and Health Department had effectively contributed to facilitate masses and maintain peace.