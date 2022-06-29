Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz approves improvement plan of THQs, OPDs

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has approved a plan to improve the 85 Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospitals and Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of all the hospitals across Punjab

He was chairing a meeting to provide quality healthcare facilities to people here on Tuesday.

The CM directed to complete ongoing healthcare schemes without further delay as the best medical facilities were the right of a common man which must be provided to them.

He said the standard of healthcare facilities in OPDs of all the hospitals would be improved in six to eight months and he would personally supervise this process.

He directed health department to devise a roadmap to overcome the shortage of doctors as well as paramedics.

The chief minister regretted that the cleanliness arrangements were unsatisfactory during his visits to hospitals. Therefore, a comprehensive plan should be implemented for the cleanliness of the hospitals, he added.

The health secretary briefed about departmental performance and improvement of healthcare facilities.