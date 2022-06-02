Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Briefed On Gujranwala-Hafizabad Road Project
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 11:18 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Alam Chowk in Gujranwala where he was briefed about the Gujranwala-Hafizabad road dualization project valued at Rs 9.75 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Alam Chowk in Gujranwala where he was briefed about the Gujranwala-Hafizabad road dualization project valued at Rs 9.75 billion.
He was told that the project would be completed soon and quality work would be ensured, said a handout issued here.
The height of the adjacent drain should be re-examined in consultation with the parliamentarians for resolving the issue, the CM directed.