Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz briefed on Gujranwala-Hafizabad road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Alam Chowk in Gujranwala where he was briefed about the Gujranwala-Hafizabad road dualization project valued at Rs 9.75 billion.

He was told that the project would be completed soon and quality work would be ensured, said a handout issued here.

The height of the adjacent drain should be re-examined in consultation with the parliamentarians for resolving the issue, the CM directed.