UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Condemns Karachi Blast

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the Karachi blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of life and properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has strongly condemned the Karachi blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of life and properties.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The enemy has tried to destabilize the country but such conspiracies would be foiled through unity, he added.

