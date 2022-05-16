UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Condoles Death Of Two Girls In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of two girls in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of two girls in a road accident in Kot Lakhpat and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He has sought a report from CCPO Lahore while directing legal action against the driver responsible for the accident. He said that injured children be provided with the best treatment facilities.

