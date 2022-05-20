Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of Sardar Asif Ali

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali

In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.