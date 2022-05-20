UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Condoles Death Of Sardar Asif Ali

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali.

In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

