Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday visited the residence of the deceased Mobeen Ahmad who was killed due to winding of a string in the Misri Shah area Kachupura and met with the family members.

Hamza Shahbaz expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the parents and other family members of the deceased youth. The CM also offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Kashif, the father of late Mobeen apprised the CM about the tragic incident occurred with his deceased son.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the family members to bear the loss.

The government was standing with the family in this hour of trial, he said and assured of complete justice.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Imran Goraya, IGP and CCPO were also present on this occasion.