Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Condoles Death Of Mother Of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 10:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq.
In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and the bereaved family.
He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.