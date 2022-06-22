UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Condoles Death Of Mother Of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq.

In his condolence message, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

World Cup officials target 'price-gouging' as 1.2m ..

World Cup officials target 'price-gouging' as 1.2m tickets sold

36 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG elections

37 seconds ago
 Biden seeks fuel tax suspension to help fight infl ..

Biden seeks fuel tax suspension to help fight inflation pain

39 seconds ago
 Library at Overseas Pakistanis Commission inaugura ..

Library at Overseas Pakistanis Commission inaugurated

41 seconds ago
 Saudi prince arrives in Turkey for talks clouded b ..

Saudi prince arrives in Turkey for talks clouded by Khashoggi murder

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs parliamentary party meeting to review bu ..

CM chairs parliamentary party meeting to review budget approval

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.