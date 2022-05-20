Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs measures to stop spread of dengue, cholera

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which steps being taken for the prevention and treatment of dengue as well as cholera came under review

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Friday in which steps being taken for the prevention and treatment of dengue as well as cholera came under review.

The CM emphasised that it was foremost priority to stop the spread of dengue and cholera in the province at every costs. He directed the concerned departments to do their duties in a proactive manner and no stone should be left unturned for the prevention of these diseases.

He directed that committees be constituted at the lower tiers so that surveillance mechanism be improved.

Hamza Shahbaz directed that implementation on the monitoring of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should also be carried out with continuity.

He warned the departments concerned to come into action as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The secretary health, in his briefing about the dengue and cholera diseases in the province informed that there were 101 confirmed dengue patients in Punjab. He further apprised that for the prevention of cholera, the process of chlorination and other proposals were reviewed.

Member Punjab Assembly Kh Salman Rafique, Kh Imran Nazir, Secretary Finance, Secretary Health and officers concerned attended the meeting.