Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Directs Steps For Providing Relief To People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs steps for providing relief to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday directed to take immediate steps for providing maximum relief to the people and decided to conduct surprise visits to the districts.

He was chairing a meeting here about the price control mechanism in which Secretary Industries briefed about prices of the essential items. MPAs Sardar Owais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh. Imran Nazir, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Zeeshan Rafique, ticket holder Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, chief secretary, IG police and others attended the meeting.

While directing the Chief Secretary to pay field visits, the CM announced setting up the chief minister's price control cell at his office. District price control committees had been reactivated and focal persons should actively perform to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates, he said. The action plan would be implemented and hoarding would not be tolerated, he added.

He asked the administration to keep a vigilant eye on hoarders. "I am committed to providing relief to the masses and every possible step will be taken in this regard," he further said.

