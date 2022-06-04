UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Directs To Complete Surface Water Treatment Project

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to complete surface water treatment project

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressing his indignation over the ignorance regarding operational tube wells in the city, directed to complete the surface water treatment project as soon as possible

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz expressing his indignation over the ignorance regarding operational tube wells in the city, directed to complete the surface water treatment project as soon as possible.

The project would not only benefit one million people immediately but also eliminate the need of 100 tube wells, he added.

He was chairing a meeting of the district administration and WASA officials on the public complaints of water scarcity. The meeting decided to conduct third party audit of ongoing WASA projects.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that underground water tanks should be constructed in the areas of water scarcity and pilot project should be presented soon.

The CM ordered immediate action against those who stole diesel from vehicles and decided to devise foolproof system as soon as possible to prevent theft.

The CM urged public representatives to create public awareness with regard to efficient usage of water and check its wastage.

He directed to ensure water supply in the low pressure and the suburban areas and said that legal issues obstructing the completion of Haji Camp Drain Project should be resolved immediately.

The meeting was attended by public representatives, secretaries, commissioners, DC Lahore and WASA officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Water Vehicles From Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to ..

Prime Minister directs devising emergency plan to reduce load-shedding: Marriyum ..

48 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firin ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of firing incident

50 seconds ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

51 seconds ago
 Chief Minister decides to abolish petrol allowance ..

Chief Minister decides to abolish petrol allowance for cabinet members

55 seconds ago
 Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine Lost Up to 90% of Troops Involved in Battl ..

Ukraine Lost Up to 90% of Troops Involved in Battles for Severodonetsk - Moscow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.