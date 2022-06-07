Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs to resolve land issues of Darul Shafqat

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues related to land for Darul Shafqat and also sought comprehensive action plan in next three day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Monday directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues related to land for Darul Shafqat and also sought comprehensive action plan in next three day.

Talking with the management of Darul Shafqat Lahore which called on him here, the CM assured that the issue of land for Darul Shafqat would be resolved soon.

The chief minister said the government would provide all possible assistance to the orphans living in Darul Shafqat, adding that feeding the poor and putting compassion on the heads of orphans was a great reward.

Chairman Darul Shafqat Sohail Mehmood Butt, other officials, Commissioner Lahore Division, Lahore Development Authority Director General, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.