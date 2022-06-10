Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates newly elected body

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated the newly elected President of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Akhlaq Bajwa, Secretary Ahsaan Ahmad and other office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated the newly elected President of Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Akhlaq Bajwa, Secretary Ahsaan Ahmad and other office-bearers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM extended best wishes to the new body and observed that the role of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery was important in parliamentary reporting.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected body would play a positive role in promoting responsible journalism.