UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Felicitates Woman Mountaineer

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates woman mountaineer

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan's first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan's first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2.

In his message issued here, the CM congratulated her, adding that the nation is proud of her.

"You have made the country proud by climbing K-2 head," he said. The nation is proud of talented women like Samina Baig who are an asset to Pakistan, he added and noted that Samina Baig professionally achieved this success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Women

Recent Stories

Brazil buzzing over potential of its native bees

Brazil buzzing over potential of its native bees

1 minute ago
 Laporte wins Tour de France stage 19 as Vingegaard ..

Laporte wins Tour de France stage 19 as Vingegaard stays in lead

1 minute ago
 EU to pause crop rotation to help fight food crisi ..

EU to pause crop rotation to help fight food crisis

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided parliamentar ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided parliamentary party meeting

1 minute ago
 Govt ready to take opposition on board on all impo ..

Govt ready to take opposition on board on all important issues: AJK PM

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court stops police from entering into ..

Lahore High Court stops police from entering into Punjab Assembly

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.