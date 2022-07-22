Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates woman mountaineer

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan's first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Pakistan's first female mountaineer Samina Baig for summiting K2.

In his message issued here, the CM congratulated her, adding that the nation is proud of her.

"You have made the country proud by climbing K-2 head," he said. The nation is proud of talented women like Samina Baig who are an asset to Pakistan, he added and noted that Samina Baig professionally achieved this success.