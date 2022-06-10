UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz For Comprehensive Plan To Bring Stability In Prices

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday sought a comprehensive plan with regard to bring stability in the prices of commodities and directed the officials concerned to devise a mechanism in which the common man could get daily used items at discounted rates

The focus of the present government was to provide relief to the common man and for attaining this objective, the government machinery would have to become more pro-active, he said.

Presiding over a meeting here, Hamza Shahbaz directed the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to conduct field visits in their respective areas continuously for the purpose of price control.

He directed to upload all pictures of field visits and videos on the dashboard with date and time.

The CM directed that supply chain of essential commodities be further improved.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Ata Tarar, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Industries, food and officials concerned attended the meeting.

