Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieved over loss of lives in road accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident near Gujranwala and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The chief minister has sought a report from the commissioner and RPO Gujranwala about the accident.

He also directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.