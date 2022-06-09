Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz offers condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kartarpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Kartarpur.

The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from the administration. He also directed to provide the best medicalfacilities to the injured.

He also ordered legal action against the driver responsible for the accident.