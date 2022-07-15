UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Pays Homage To Martyred Lt. Col. Laiq Baig

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz pays homage to martyred Lt. Col. Laiq Baig

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Balochistan in which army officer Lt. Col. Laiq Baig embraced martyrdom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Balochistan in which army officer Lt. Col. Laiq Baig embraced martyrdom.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and paid homage to Lt. Col.

Laiq Baig for his services to protect the motherland.

The CM said that martyred Lt. Col. Laiq Baig got the high rank of martyrdom and the whole nation stands with his family. The more the nefarious activities of the terrorists are condemned, the less it would be, he said and concluded that the nation is proud of the brave son of the soil.

