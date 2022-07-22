UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Presided Parliamentary Party Meeting

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided parliamentary party meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided over joint provincial parliamentary party meeting at a local hotelwhich was participated by members of the PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party and independent MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided over joint provincial parliamentary party meeting at a local hotelwhich was participated by members of the PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party and independent MPAs.

Complete confidence was expressed on the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in the parliamentary party meeting, said a handout issued here. A final strategy was chalked out pertaining to the election of the Leader of the House in Punjab Assembly during the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Meeting held to review measures taken for diarrhea ..

Meeting held to review measures taken for diarrhea, cholera vaccination drive

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieved over death of ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz grieved over death of three children

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal with UN, Tu ..

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal with UN, Turkey

3 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz elected Chief Minister Punjab

Hamza Shehbaz elected Chief Minister Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Kenya court finds three police guilty of killing r ..

Kenya court finds three police guilty of killing rights lawyer

3 minutes ago
 Brazil buzzing over potential of its native bees

Brazil buzzing over potential of its native bees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.