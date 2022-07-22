Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided parliamentary party meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided over joint provincial parliamentary party meeting at a local hotelwhich was participated by members of the PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party and independent MPAs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided over joint provincial parliamentary party meeting at a local hotelwhich was participated by members of the PML-N, PPP, Rah-e-Haq party and independent MPAs.

Complete confidence was expressed on the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in the parliamentary party meeting, said a handout issued here. A final strategy was chalked out pertaining to the election of the Leader of the House in Punjab Assembly during the meeting.