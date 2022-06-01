UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Resolves To Serve Masses During Maiden Cabinet Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that providing relief to the masses and becoming a ray of hope for them was a top priority of the incumbent government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday said that providing relief to the masses and becoming a ray of hope for them was a top priority of the incumbent government.

The maiden cabinet meeting, held under the chair of the CM, took important decisions and approved the CM's public facilitation package. It endorsed Rs.200 billion subsidy for providing the 10-kg flour bag at Rs.490. The meeting also approved providing wheat to the KPK government as a gesture of inter-provincial harmony and to strengthen the bonds of national unity. The wheat release policy was endorsed and the cabinet allowed to procure one million metric tons of wheat from PASSCO.

The constitution of the new board of Punjab Mass Transit Authority with Kh.

Ahmad Hasaan as vice-chairman was approved and ex-post facto approval of Ramazan Package-2022 was given along with approving the reconstitution of cabinet standing committees for finance & development and legislation.

The CM congratulated the ministers, and the cabinet expressed its resolve to further the mission of public service while taking the province forward. The CM regretted that a long delay had occurred in the constitution of the cabinet as wilful hurdles were created.

Ministers, chief secretary and high officials attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Malik Ahmad Ali Khan participated through video link.

