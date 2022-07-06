UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Reviews Monsoon Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made by the line departments in the wake of recent monsoon rains and flooding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements made by the line departments in the wake of recent monsoon rains and flooding.

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting about the arrangements.

The commissioners briefed the meeting about the pre-arrangements for dealing with possible floods in their districts.

Member Provincial Assembly Zeeshan Rafiq, Principal Secretary to CM, secretary Irrigation, commissioner Lahore, secretary local government, secretary Housing, secretary Information, representatives of IV Corps, DG rescue 1122 and others attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and divisional commissioners participated through video link.

