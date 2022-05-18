Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews steps for improving cleanliness arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review steps for improving cleanliness arrangements in the provincial metropolis along with examining proposals to devise a new cleanliness system.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review steps for improving cleanliness arrangements in the provincial metropolis along with examining proposals to devise a new cleanliness system.

Kh. Ahmad Hasaan, Kh. Imran Nazir, chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

The CM regretted that Lahore, which once was a neat and clean city, had been ruined in the last four years.

As cleanliness was half of the faith, not only the posh localities but mohallas and streets should also be kept neat and clean as the provision of a clean environment to the common man was a collective responsibility.

He directed that solid waste should be timely removed through existing resources and staff. He also directed to identify a suitable piece of land for the new landfill site. The cleanliness arrangements should be daily monitored, he added.

Similarly, the parliamentarians should be activated with regard to cleanliness arrangements at the level of union councils and the availability of LWMC staff should also be ensured, he stated.

The CM directed to early finalize a feasible plan for a permanent system of cleanliness and recommended that they should move forward on a fast track basis through short term, medium-term and long term planning to achieve results.