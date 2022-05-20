UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Reviews Supply Of Flour At Subsidised Rates

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews supply of flour at subsidised rates

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Friday chaired a meeting at his office about flour supply in the province and directed that supply of subsidised flour be ensured across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Friday chaired a meeting at his office about flour supply in the province and directed that supply of subsidised flour be ensured across Punjab.

MPAs Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, secretary and director food and others attended the meeting.

The CM pointed out that a Rs160 decrease had been made in the price of 10-kg flour bag and supply of government wheat to flour mills had been started. A foolproof mechanism had been devised for supply of subsidised flour to market, he said and termed it an effort to lessen the difficulties of the masses. The government would also decrease prices of sugar and ghee and recommendations should be submitted without delay, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price Market Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

150 subsidized flour points set up in district

150 subsidized flour points set up in district

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister takes notice of Sanobar trees' fire ..

Prime Minister takes notice of Sanobar trees' fire in Baluchistan's Sherani Dist ..

2 minutes ago
 Namaz-e-Isteghasa offered for rain as hot, dry wea ..

Namaz-e-Isteghasa offered for rain as hot, dry weather continues

2 minutes ago
 Investment in Gemstone, Jewellery sector can be in ..

Investment in Gemstone, Jewellery sector can be instrumental in stabilizing coun ..

2 minutes ago
 EPA team visits brick kilns at Bandhi town

EPA team visits brick kilns at Bandhi town

5 minutes ago
 KIKD a ray of hope for kidney diseases patients: A ..

KIKD a ray of hope for kidney diseases patients: Administrator

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.