Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews supply of flour at subsidised rates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Friday chaired a meeting at his office about flour supply in the province and directed that supply of subsidised flour be ensured across Punjab.

MPAs Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, PMLN leader Atta Tarar, secretary and director food and others attended the meeting.

The CM pointed out that a Rs160 decrease had been made in the price of 10-kg flour bag and supply of government wheat to flour mills had been started. A foolproof mechanism had been devised for supply of subsidised flour to market, he said and termed it an effort to lessen the difficulties of the masses. The government would also decrease prices of sugar and ghee and recommendations should be submitted without delay, he added.